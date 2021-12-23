New Mexico State announces new position coaches

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Aggies Head Coach, Jerry Kill, continues to add to his coaching staff. This week, New Mexico State welcomes a new wide receiver and offensive line coach.

Starting up front, Andrew Mitchell will be coaching up the offensive line. Mitchell comes to Las Cruces from Fort Worth, Texas where he worked alongside Kill at TCU. A graduate of Snow College, Mitchell also served as the offensive coordinator and head coach for his Alma mater for multiple seasons. He has also spent time with other power five programs as a graduate assistant.

Moving to the receiver room as Tony Sanchez will be the pass catchers’ position coach. Sanchez is very familiar with the Aggies, as he played his college ball for NMSU and as well as coaching for the program in the late ’90s. Most notably, Sanchez was the head coach at UNLV from 2015-19, totaling 20 wins during his time with the Rebels. He also spent time at TCU with coach Kill, serving as an offensive analyst.