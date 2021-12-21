New Mexico State adds two players to NBA rosters

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Pascal Siakam is the most notable New Mexico State player to be in the NBA is quite some time. Well, now two fellow Aggies will accompany him on the biggest stage in professional basketball as Trevelin Queen (Rockets) and Jermerrio Jones (Lakers) are getting some time in the association.
- Crime: Video shows dramatic high-speed police chase, shoot out
- New Mexico: Popular ski area to remain closed due to storm damage
- Trending: IRS reminding New Mexicans they can use special tax provisions to lower tax bill
- Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Reflecting on some good news in 2021
- Español: KRQE En Español: Lunes 20 de Diciembre 2021
Queen joins the Houston Rockets on a two way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnanowski. Originally undrafted in 2020, Queen signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent. He was later waived during training camp, but then joined the the Rockets G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The guard has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers during training camp.
Jones joins the Lakers on a ten-day hardship exception, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium. The small forward has bounced around the NBA and G-League, previously spending time with the Lakers in 2019, as well as the South Bay Lakers, Wisconsin Herd, and Delaware Blue Coats.
Queen and Jones joining Siakam in the NBA marks the first time that three former Aggies will be on NBA rosters since the 1977-78 season. Queen made his 2021 debut for the Rockets on Saturday while Jones is expected to make his on Tuesday night. Assuming both players stick to their respective rosters, Queen and Jones will face off on December 28 in Houston.