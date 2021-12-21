New Mexico State adds two players to NBA rosters

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Pascal Siakam is the most notable New Mexico State player to be in the NBA is quite some time. Well, now two fellow Aggies will accompany him on the biggest stage in professional basketball as Trevelin Queen (Rockets) and Jermerrio Jones (Lakers) are getting some time in the association.

Queen joins the Houston Rockets on a two way contract, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnanowski. Originally undrafted in 2020, Queen signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent. He was later waived during training camp, but then joined the the Rockets G-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The guard has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers during training camp.

The Rockets are signing guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way deal, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports tell ESPN. Queen will join the Rockets in Detroit on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 18, 2021

Jones joins the Lakers on a ten-day hardship exception, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium. The small forward has bounced around the NBA and G-League, previously spending time with the Lakers in 2019, as well as the South Bay Lakers, Wisconsin Herd, and Delaware Blue Coats.

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing forward Jemerrio Jones of G League Wisconsin on a 10-day hardship exemption, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Jones played six games for the Lakers in 2018-19. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

Queen and Jones joining Siakam in the NBA marks the first time that three former Aggies will be on NBA rosters since the 1977-78 season. Queen made his 2021 debut for the Rockets on Saturday while Jones is expected to make his on Tuesday night. Assuming both players stick to their respective rosters, Queen and Jones will face off on December 28 in Houston.