ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 47th induction class for the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame was officially introduced on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

This 2019 class includes seven inductees and they are Alan Branch, Jimmie Collins, Rob Evans, Holly Holm, Nick Pino, Danny Romero, and Carolyn Thompson.

The 2019 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in April and for more information visit their website here.