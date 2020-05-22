Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame event postponed

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They will try again in April of 2021. The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is another event put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former NFL defensive lineman Alan Branch, boxer turned MMA fighter, Holly Holm, former world champion boxer Danny Romero Jr., former Texas Tech basketball star Carolyn Kay Thompson, former Ole Miss and Arizona State men’s basketball coach Rob Evans, former NMSU and NBA player Jimmy Collins and the late great Kansas basketball player Nick Pino make up the class of seven. The ceremony will take place April 11, 2021 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss