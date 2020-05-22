New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame event postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They will try again in April of 2021. The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is another event put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Former NFL defensive lineman Alan Branch, boxer turned MMA fighter, Holly Holm, former world champion boxer Danny Romero Jr., former Texas Tech basketball star Carolyn Kay Thompson, former Ole Miss and Arizona State men’s basketball coach Rob Evans, former NMSU and NBA player Jimmy Collins and the late great Kansas basketball player Nick Pino make up the class of seven. The ceremony will take place April 11, 2021 at the Albuquerque Convention Center.