New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame event postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Noah Brewer is the Gatorade New Mexico baseball Player of the Year. The Rio Rancho infielder batted .465 for his career and is number one in the state at third base.

The six-foot-three, 210-pound Brewer believes winning the award took away some of the sting of having a season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Yeah it does a little bit because it gives me some sort of closure on the season," said Brewer. "Didn't get to play in the state championship like we would have hoped, but it shows that me putting in the work for this did amount for something instead of just losing everything." Brewer will play college baseball at Incarnate Word next season.