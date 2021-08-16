New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame Banquet honors Class of 2019 on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame held their Induction Banquet on Sunday, for the Class of 2019. COVID-19 postponed this event, but it was a packed house on Sunday at the Albuquerque Convention Center as they honored not just the inductees, but pivotal figures in the sports community.

Holly Holm and Danny Romero were two of the inductees on Sunday night. They both were honored to join an elite group of New Mexico sports figures. “It’s hard not to feel all the support while you are here you know. It’s just such an honor to be inducted here and it just keeps me motivated and passionate. I couldn’t have done it without all of the support from my family, friends and coaches, and my manager,” said Holly Holm. “I wouldn’t have been able to follow my dreams without all the fans and people who support me.”

Danny Romero was also elated to be inducted into the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame. He also wanted to push the point that the future of athletics and athletes in New Mexico is important. “These next young kids are tremendous athletes, so we have to support them, especially us,” said Danny Romero.

To see a full look at this year’s inductees visit http://nmshof.com/