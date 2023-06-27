NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame has released the names of its newest inductees. This year, five new members will be awarded and entered in as the class of 2022.

The inductees heading to the Hall of Fame are Jennifer Goble Poyer, Cheryl Johnson, Ty Murray, Cindy Roybal, and Danny Villanueva. The honorees will be celebrated at the hall’s 2023 banquet on Saturday, August 19.

The 2023 banquet will be the NM Sports Hall of Fame’s 49th annual event. This year’s ceremony will be dedicated to the late Theo Barela, former New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame President, who passed away on June 21, 2023.

Jennifer Goble Poyer

Jennifer Goble Poyer is a multi-sport athlete, receiving all-district honors in basketball, volleyball, and track and field at her high school in San Antonio, Texas. She went on to compete with Eastern New Mexico University’s basketball and volleyball teams, earning various Lone Star Conference awards over her time in college. Goble Poyer has multiple awards to her name, including Greatest Zia for each year she played in college, All-American, Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame Athlete of the Year, and many more.

Photo of Jennifer Goble Poyer courtesy of ENMU

Cheryl Johnson

Cheryl Johnson was a top athlete at Manzano High School, competing in volleyball, basketball, and softball. Johnson started her college career at New Mexico State University, where she played volleyball. She transferred to the University of New Mexico and quickly became one of the university’s top softball players. Johnson has shared her skills with New Mexican athletes as a PE teacher; volleyball, basketball, and softball coach; assistant principal; principal; and athletic director for high schools around the state.

Ty Murray

Ty Murray, “King of the Cowboys,” is a seven-time World All-Around Rodeo Champion. During his highly-accomplished career, Murray competed in bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and bareback riding. Murray spent many summers in Ruidoso and Santa Fe and went on to launch the Ty Murray Invitational Professional Bulls Riders (PBR) event in Albuquerque after co-founding the PBR in 1992.

17 Feb 2001: Ty Murray #2 rides the bull during the Pro Bull Riders Bud Light Cup at the Anaheim Pond in Anaheim, California.Mandatory Credit: Donald Miralle /Allsport

Cindy Roybal

Cindy Roybal graduated from Pecos High School as a star women’s basketball player. After playing professionally for the All-American Redheads, she went on to coach softball, track and cross county, volleyball, and basketball at New Mexico schools for 41 years. Royball has numerous awards to her name, including being inducted into the New Mexico Highlands University Hall of Honor and the New Mexico Native All-Stars Hall of Fame.

Danny Villanueva

Danny Villanueva was born in Tucumcari and became an All-American kicker at New Mexico State University. Villanueva had a highly successful career, playing with the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys. He also worked as a sportscaster for KMEX in Los Angeles and co-founded Univision, a Spanish-language television network. Throughout his life, Villanueva donated millions to New Mexico institutions. Villanueva passed away in 2015 at the age of 77, with his name honored in many “Hall of Fame” organizations.

FILE – In this Oct. 22, 1961, file photo, New York Giants halfback Erich Barnes (49) blocks field goal-attempt by Los Angeles Rams’ Danny Villanueva (11) in the first period of NFL game in New York’s Yankee Stadium. Villanueva, who was one of the NFLs first Latino kickers and a pioneer of Spanish-language television, has died. He was 77. Family members and officials at New Mexico State University, where Villanueva was a member of the athletic hall of fame, confirmed that he died Thursday, June 18, 2015, after suffering a stroke earlier this week. (AP Photo, File)

For more on New Mexico sports news, check out KRQE's Sports Desk with Van Tate.