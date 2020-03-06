New Mexico Sheriff and Police Athletic League receiving help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The March Badness Boxing Card will be held on Saturday at the Isleta Resort and Casino. Tickets are on sale now online and at the casino box office. Fights start at 7 p.m., but the event’s promoter, Lenny Fresquez, is urging people to get to Isleta early as he is auctioning off a lot of great boxing memorabilia. Items such as Muhammad Ali’s Olympic Boxing Gloves, and memorabilia from Johnny Tapia and Danny Romero, are all up for grabs, but what makes this cool is that all of the proceeds are going to a good cause.

“The PAL, you know we have been an organization since 1972 and we have had some good times in the boxing community and some big fighters come out. As of recently, the PAL has gone through some struggles, so when Lenny kind of got wind of what our issues were, he stepped up and he asked how he could help and he’s doing this fundraiser for us,” said NMSPAL Boxing Instructor Flory Olguin.

The New Mexico Sheriff and Police Athletic League have hit some tough times, as funding isn’t coming in. The PAL facility might have to close by the 18th of this month if nothing is done. March Badness’s main event boxer, Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego, says that people need to help out this very important organization.

“If it were to be gone, it’s a huge loss to boxing. It’s a place for a lot of kids to go, I mean for this camp that’s actually where I got ready. I got ready at PAL, but there is a lot of kids there and not only for boxing but for wrestling and martial arts, for everything and if that were to go those kids wouldn’t have anywhere to go. It keeps them out of trouble, keeps them disciplined and teaches them some stuff. So, it’s very important that we help PAL,” said Matthew Griego.

To find out more information on how you can help NMSPAL, call this phone number:

Flory Olguin, Boxing Instructor

505-250-5742