New Mexico Otters continue to help local players get to the next level

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Otters are a local traveling baseball team that focuses on getting players out of high school into a college program. The Otters are currently playing in the Oklahoma D-Bat Collegiate League and it is a great opportunity for kids to get attention from college coaches.

“It’s just a good platform for some of these boys that haven’t committed to actually get seen by some of these college coaches and that was a product of this past weekend. Seminole State College liked two of our boys and Southwest Oklahoma liked two last week as well. So, it really pays off,” said Otters Head Coach George Padilla.

Last season, the Otters saw six players earn college scholarships and they are hoping to sign four more this summer. Coach Padilla really enjoys helping these local players to achieve their dream of playing at the next level. He helps players get jobs and also helps players that can’t afford to play.

“Well you know what Jared, it is really rewarding for me, you now. Shoot playing on a college summer program is pretty expensive and these guys can’t afford that. So, I mean seeing them go out and their excitement level you know goes through the roof. You get all of these little stories, but they all have that underlying commonality that they love baseball, they want to continue playing baseball, and they will do anything to play baseball,” said Padilla.

Coach Padilla is always looking for new players, so if you are interested in playing with the Otters you can contact him at 505-315-1201.