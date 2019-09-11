New Mexico Open in a three-way tie after one round

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s 156 players chasing a purse of more than $84,000. The New Mexico Open will trim the field by more than half after cut day.

With one round in the books, three players share the lead. Edward Olson, Andrew Presley and Brandon Bouman each shot a 5 under 65 in the opening round. Six other players are tied at fourth place, only one stroke off the pace.

Defending champion Sam Saunders is tied for 21st after a two-under 68. Four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III fired a first-round 1 over 71.

Begay keeps a busy schedule with his broadcast analyst duties and really doesn’t play a lot of golf like he used to. He is playing for fun, but counts himself totally out, especially if he can muster up a few good days of play.

“You know a course like this, possibly,” said Begay. “I mean it’s tight. It’s not as long as the modern golf courses, so the young guys’ power is a little bit marginalized, which helps me. But, you still have to hit the shot, and I haven’t played any tournaments this year, so we’ll see what happens.”

This year’s event is being held at the Paradise Hills Golf Course. Round two is on Wednesday.