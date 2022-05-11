ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West announced the All-Conference softball awards on Wednesday. Lobos and New Mexico natives Andrea Howard and Ashley Archuleta were named to the All-Conference first team.

Howard, a former La Cueva standout and 2020 Olympian, is having another sensational year for the cherry and silver. With one series left to play this season, Howard is slashing .362/.587/.766 in league games and leads the conference in OPS with 1.353. This is the third conference award for Howard.

In her first season with the Lobos, Archuleta is in the top ten in the conference for hits, batting average, and on-base percentage. The Rio Rancho native and former Cleveland Storm player lead the Lobos in multi-hit games with eight. and has had a nine-game hitting streak and 11-game on-base streak.

UNM will close out the regular season this weekend at home for a series against San Diego State.