NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mike Smith has already cemented himself in horse racing history. The Dexter, New Mexico native had an opportunity to grow his legacy Saturday by racing in his 28th Kentucky Derby.

With a win, Smith, 56, would become the oldest jockey to win the race, and he came into the day with pretty favorable odds. Smith atop Taiba had 12-1 odds to win racing in the 12 spot. On Saturday, the most exciting two minutes in sports ended with Smith and Taiba finishing in 12th.

Smith is a two-time Kentucky Derby winner and also has wins at the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. He won the Triple Crown in 2018 at the age of 52 atop Justify, making him the oldest jockey to achieve the accomplishment.