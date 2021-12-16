New Mexico is the best free throw team in the country

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are getting to the line at a higher rate than any other team in the country. The team currently has 201 made free throws on the year in 266 attempts (76%) in only 11 games. UNM’s 266 attempts rank third in the country behind Iona’s 270 and Lipscomb’s 267 (12 games). The Lobos are second in free throws made behind Portland with 214 (12 games).

“And we lead the nation in complaining to the refs! Yet, we have the most free throws. I put that stat to our guys I’m like, ‘You guys never think you get fouled but yet we’re number one in the country in free throws made.” Coach Pino’s message to his players

Coach Pitino’s teams have always been successful at getting to the line going back to his time at Minnesota and FIU. He says that it is a core belief of his for his teams to get to the free-throw line. “And we lead the nation in complaining to the refs! Yet, we have the most free throws. I put that stat to our guys I’m like, ‘You guys never think you get fouled but yet we’re number one in the country in free throws made.'” Another one of Pitino’s goals is to make more free throws than his opponent attempts.

As for why the Lobos are getting to the charity stripe so often, Pitino is not sure. He allows his players to play an attacking style of offense where they are not scared of the outcome. UNM will likely add to its historic free throw season on Sunday against SMU.