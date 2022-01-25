New Mexico Ice Wolves having best season in franchise history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is home to the New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team which is currently having its best season in franchise history. With the playoffs coming up at the end of April, the team is making a push to get into the playoffs for the first time. A junior hockey team that plays in the North American Hockey League, the team is currently leading the South Division with a record of 23-10-1-2.

The players explain that making the playoffs would be a huge win for the franchise and the community as it would increase interest among younger players as well. Many players are transplants and every season, young men between 16 and 20 years old move to Albuquerque from around the US, Canada, and Europe to continue building hockey skills to achieve dreams to play in the NCAA Division I.

The team’s next game is Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Outpost Ice Arenas located on Tramway Blvd. with tickets available online. For more information on the New Mexico Ice Wolves, visit nmicewolves.com and the team’s official Facebook page.