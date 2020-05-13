New Mexico Ice Wolves get 3 players in Supplemental Draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Ice Wolves picked up three players on Tuesday, in what was the first-ever NAHL Supplemental Draft. Looking for spots to fill for next year’s roster, the team saw the draft as a big success.

The New Mexico Ice Wolves used their three picks to select Michael Ferrandino, defense from Lisle, Illinois, Timothy Washe, center from Detroit, Michigan and Jack Bayless, wing/center from Minnetonka, Minnesota.

The Ice Wolves will have another chance to pick up players as the NAHL will host their entry draft in July. The Ice Wolves’ second season is set to start in September.