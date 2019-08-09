New Mexico Ice Wolves announce schedule, ticket sales

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Season tickets for the New Mexico Ice Wolves home games will be available for purchase Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com. Season ticket holders will also receive a guaranteed seat for all 28 home games, priority access to playoff tickets and priority renewal as well as a decorative front license plate. Season tickets start at $420 for reserved bleacher seats and chairback season tickets are $700.

All of the teams home games will be played at the Outpost Ice Arenas in Albuquerque and their first home game is Friday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. The Ice Wolves will play against the Odessa Jackalopes.

List of New Mexico Ice Wolves regular-season home games:

Date Game Time Friday, September 27 NM Ice Wolves vs Odessa Jackalopes 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28 NM Ice Wolves vs Odessa Jackalopes 7 p.m. Sunday October 13 NM Ice Wolves vs Lone Star Brahmas 3 p.m. Friday, October 25 NM Ice Wolves vs Shreveport Mudbugs 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26 NM Ice Wolves vs Shreveport Mudbugs 7 p.m. Friday, November 1 NM Ice Wolves vs Fairbanks Ice Dogs 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2 NM Ice Wolves vs Fairbanks Ice Dogs 7 p.m. Friday, November 8 NM Ice Wolves vs Topkea Pilots 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9 NM Ice Wolves vs Topeka Pilots 7 p.m. Friday, November 15 NM Ice Wolves vs Amarillo Bulls 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16 NM Ice Wolves vs Amarillo Bulls 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21 NM Ice Wolves vs Lone Star Brahmas 6:15 p.m. Friday, November 22 NM Ice Wolves vs Lone Star Brahmas 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23 NM Ice Wolves vs Lone Star Brahmas 7 p.m. Friday, December 20 NM Ice Wolves vs Amarillo Bulls 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 21 NM Ice Wolves vs Amarillo Bulls 7 p.m. Friday, January 10 NM Ice Wolves vs Kenai River Brown Bears 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 11 NM Ice Wolves vs Kenai River Brown Bears 7 p.m. Friday, February 14 NM Ice Wolves vs Odessa Jackalopes 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 15 NM Ice Wolves vs Odessa Jackalopes 7 p.m. Friday, February 21 NM Ice Wolves vs Topeka Pilots 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 22 NM Ice Wolves vs Topeka Pilots 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 NM Ice Wolves vs Corpus Christi Ice Rays 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7 NM Ice Wolves vs Corpus Christi Ice Rays 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 NM Ice Wolves vs Shreveport Mudbugs 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 NM Ice Wolves vs Shreveport Mudbugs 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 NM Ice Wolves vs Corpus Christi Ice Rays 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 NM Ice Wolves vs Corpus Christi Ice Rays 7 p.m.

The regular season will commence on September 13, 2019, and end on April 4, 2020. The New Mexico Ice Wolves are apart of the south division which includes the Amarillo Bulls, Corpus Christi IceRays, Lone Star Brahmas, Odessa Jackalopes, Shreveport Mudbugs and Topeka Pilots.

Ahead of the Ice Wolves home game, they will take part in the 17th annual North American Hockey League Showcase Tournament from September 18-21, 2019 at the Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota. All 26 NAHL teams will play four regular-season games at the Showcase.