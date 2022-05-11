NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 state golf championship wrapped up on Tuesday. Class 5A was held at Twin Warriors Golf Club, 4A played at Santa Ana Golf Club, while classes A-3A took to the links at the Canyon Club at 4 Hills.
Class 5A
Boys
1. Aiden Krafft, Cibola, 131
2. Quinn Yost, Piedra Vista, 144
2. Vari Mariscal, Deming, 144
Cibola’s Aiden Krafft had a championship round for the ages. The Cougars senior shot a 12 under 60 and ran away with the championship by 13 strokes. With the win, Krafft earned an automatic bid to Notah Begay III Jr Golf National Championship in November at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, LA.
1. Cibola, 619
1. Deming, 619
3. Piedra Vista, 627
Girls
- Eleanor Warden, Organ Mountain, 151
- Alex Armendariz, Centennial, 152
- Falyn Lackey, Hobbs, 156
- Centennial, 716
- La Cueva, 728
- Piedra Vista, 353
Class 4A
Boys
1. Grady Cox, Belen, 146
2. Clark Sonnenberg, Albuquerque Academy, 148
2. Tay Hwang, Albuquerque Academy, 148
2. Jacob Alcorta, Silver, 148
- Albuquerque Academy, 628
- Kirtland Central, 650
- St. Pius X, 652
Girls
- Rylee Salome, Belen, 145
- Chase Fields, Goddard, 155
- Callia Ward, Albuquerque Academy, 158
1. Albuquerque Academy, 709
2. Lovington, 738
3. Goddard, 740
3. St. Pius X, 740
Class A-3A
Boys
1. Logan Morris, Mesilla Valley, 155
2. Riley Morris, Mesilla Valley, 157
2. Fisher Hirsch, Santa Fe Prep, 157
- Mesilla Valley, 656
- Clovis Christian, 705
- St. Michael’s, 779
Girls
- Dayzie Whitehorse, Socorro, 184
- Lauren Buffett, Bosque, 186
- Tivonne Anaya, Socorro, 192
- Socorro, 776
- Dexter, 887
- St. Michael’s, 924
Dayzie Whitehorse spoke to KRQE Sports following her second round on winning state the state title as both an individual and as a part of the winning team.
“There’s been a lot of ups and downs. Like, many times where I shouldn’t have scored the way I did, I should’ve done better. I finally ended at this point and it’s been very fun and I’m happy that it did happen. My team is really good, we are very dedicated and we support each other very much and we are very close and I am very proud to be a part of this team this year.”