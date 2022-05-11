NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2022 state golf championship wrapped up on Tuesday. Class 5A was held at Twin Warriors Golf Club, 4A played at Santa Ana Golf Club, while classes A-3A took to the links at the Canyon Club at 4 Hills.

Class 5A

Boys

1. Aiden Krafft, Cibola, 131

2. Quinn Yost, Piedra Vista, 144

2. Vari Mariscal, Deming, 144

Cibola’s Aiden Krafft had a championship round for the ages. The Cougars senior shot a 12 under 60 and ran away with the championship by 13 strokes. With the win, Krafft earned an automatic bid to Notah Begay III Jr Golf National Championship in November at Koasati Pines at Coushatta in Kinder, LA.

1. Cibola, 619

1. Deming, 619

3. Piedra Vista, 627

Girls

Eleanor Warden, Organ Mountain, 151 Alex Armendariz, Centennial, 152 Falyn Lackey, Hobbs, 156

Centennial, 716 La Cueva, 728 Piedra Vista, 353

Class 4A

Boys

1. Grady Cox, Belen, 146

2. Clark Sonnenberg, Albuquerque Academy, 148

2. Tay Hwang, Albuquerque Academy, 148

2. Jacob Alcorta, Silver, 148

Albuquerque Academy, 628 Kirtland Central, 650 St. Pius X, 652

Girls

Rylee Salome, Belen, 145 Chase Fields, Goddard, 155 Callia Ward, Albuquerque Academy, 158

1. Albuquerque Academy, 709

2. Lovington, 738

3. Goddard, 740

3. St. Pius X, 740

Class A-3A

Boys

1. Logan Morris, Mesilla Valley, 155

2. Riley Morris, Mesilla Valley, 157

2. Fisher Hirsch, Santa Fe Prep, 157

Mesilla Valley, 656 Clovis Christian, 705 St. Michael’s, 779

Girls

Dayzie Whitehorse, Socorro, 184 Lauren Buffett, Bosque, 186 Tivonne Anaya, Socorro, 192

Socorro, 776 Dexter, 887 St. Michael’s, 924

Dayzie Whitehorse spoke to KRQE Sports following her second round on winning state the state title as both an individual and as a part of the winning team.

“There’s been a lot of ups and downs. Like, many times where I shouldn’t have scored the way I did, I should’ve done better. I finally ended at this point and it’s been very fun and I’m happy that it did happen. My team is really good, we are very dedicated and we support each other very much and we are very close and I am very proud to be a part of this team this year.”