New Mexico high school sports to start in a week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The official start date for fall sports (golf, cross country, and volleyball) is now one week away. Official practices will start on October 5 and New Mexico Athletics Association Executive Director Sally Marquez said in her weekly Q&A on Monday that games will soon follow.

“We have a rule of five days of practice. So, our schedule is going to be October 10, that Saturday you will see games. This year, since we have a smaller window to play, we are not going to have the scrimmages or those long preseason practice times. So, games will begin right away,” said Marquez.

Coaches, players and officials will need to wear masks this year and as for other sports that will not be competing in the fall. They will remain in the 9 to 1 training pods moving forward.