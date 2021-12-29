New Mexico high school basketball tournaments Wednesday update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball tournaments around the state continue this week. Some tournaments are already in the championship round while others are just getting started. Below is an updated look at the brackets.
Story continues below
- Crime: Man reported missing days before Christmas found murdered in Belen
- Weather: Snowy roads cause difficult driving Wednesday morning
- Data Reporting: How many guns are in New Mexico?
- Money: IRS: Report stolen property as income, unless you return it the same year
Hobbs Holiday
LCPS Holiday Hoopla
Stu Clark
Jane Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic
Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Invitational
Lady Horsemen Christmas
GHS Holiday Classic
KRQE Sports will continue to update the results of the tournaments daily. Individual game scores can be found on the NMAA website here.