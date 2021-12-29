New Mexico high school basketball tournaments Wednesday update

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball tournaments around the state continue this week. Some tournaments are already in the championship round while others are just getting started. Below is an updated look at the brackets.

Hobbs Holiday

LCPS Holiday Hoopla

Stu Clark

Jane Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic

Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Invitational

Lady Horsemen Christmas

GHS Holiday Classic

KRQE Sports will continue to update the results of the tournaments daily. Individual game scores can be found on the NMAA website here.