New Mexico high school basketball tournaments Wednesday update

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school basketball tournaments around the state continue this week. Some tournaments are already in the championship round while others are just getting started. Below is an updated look at the brackets.

Story continues below

Hobbs Holiday

LCPS Holiday Hoopla

Stu Clark

Jane Berger Allstate Holiday Hoops Classic

Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Invitational

Lady Horsemen Christmas

GHS Holiday Classic

KRQE Sports will continue to update the results of the tournaments daily. Individual game scores can be found on the NMAA website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES