New Mexico high school basketball tournament updates

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are currently multiple high school basketball tournaments being around the state this week. Below is an updated look at the brackets following Monday’s action.

Hobbs Holiday Tournament

LCPS Holiday Hoopla

Stu Clark

Other tournaments around the state will continue this week, and KRQE will continue to update the brackets daily. Scores of individual games can be found on the New Mexico Activities Association website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES