New Mexico high school basketball tournament updates

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There are currently multiple high school basketball tournaments being around the state this week. Below is an updated look at the brackets following Monday’s action.
Hobbs Holiday Tournament
LCPS Holiday Hoopla
Stu Clark
Other tournaments around the state will continue this week, and KRQE will continue to update the brackets daily. Scores of individual games can be found on the New Mexico Activities Association website here.