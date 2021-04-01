New Mexico has interesting past with pro baseball outcasts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When eight players from the 1919 Chicago White Sox got caught up in a scandal that accused them of throwing the World Series, some of them found refuge in New Mexico, continuing to play the game they loved. “I was working on a Master’s degree at Western New Mexico, looking for a topic and ended up talking to a local fellow who started talking about baseball and when he started talking black sox, I went what? In Silver City,” said former university professor Lynn Bevill.

Bevill’s work is now part of a podcast created by retired educator Mary Darling. Darling was already onto the stories of New Mexico’s baseball past when she met and joined forces with Bevill. A family member was behind her inspiration.

“I had this memory of my grandfather who moved from the south side of Chicago down to the southern part of the state to play baseball, semi-pro baseball,” said Darling. “He lived there in 1914. I have this vivid memory of him being so mad the black sox came to play. He never got over it.” That peaked Darling’s interest in what some call outlaw baseball played in the Copper League on New Mexico, Arizona, and the Mexican border.

As she started developing a pilot series for a podcast, Darling added award-winning producer and director Catherine Jones. “What’s amazing is that we hired amazing local actors to reenact pieces of Mary’s pilot that you hear sprinkled throughout the three episodes of the podcast,” said Jones. The entire project is funded by the Jane C. Sanchez grant and is now complete.

‘Mining Diamonds Along the Border‘ is a three-part series.