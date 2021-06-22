New Mexico Games kicks off Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 New Mexico Games officially got underway Tuesday morning with opening ceremonies. The first event of the games took place Sunday. with swimmers from around the state competing.

This year’s games will look a little different though. Larger events like basketball and track and field will have to wait until 2022 when the proper venues become available. “It’s been real tough to get things going for 2021, but now that things are opening, we’re super excited. It’s really fun to be able to do these things that we’ve done for the last 30+ years in the New Mexico Games,” said Andres Trujillo, executive director for the New Mexico Games.

Tuesday’s ceremonies paid special tribute to Fred Hultberg who served New Mexico sports for more than 30 years.