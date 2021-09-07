New Mexico Corleys take their sister act to number one at Oklahoma

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CORLEY SISTERS_586269

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ivana and Carmen Corley followed one another to the University of Oklahoma and there the two have become quite the dynamic duo in women’s tennis. ITA tennis numbers came out Tuesday, ranking the Corleys as number one in division one women’s doubles.

Story continues below:

The Corleys were star players and state champions for the Eldorado Eagles in their hometown of Albuquerque, before going to college. At OU last season the sisters played to a 17-2 dual match record and a 6-0 record against ranked opponents. As far as rankings go, the Corleys got as high as number 11 in the country last season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES