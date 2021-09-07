New Mexico Corleys take their sister act to number one at Oklahoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ivana and Carmen Corley followed one another to the University of Oklahoma and there the two have become quite the dynamic duo in women’s tennis. ITA tennis numbers came out Tuesday, ranking the Corleys as number one in division one women’s doubles.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Local man arrested on drug and assault charges following wild chase
- Don’t Miss: ‘I am now your worst nightmare’: Wife of APD officer addresses mayor, police chief
- Health: Some New Mexicans turn to livestock drug to treat, prevent coronavirus
- Trending: Walmart employee charged with embezzling over $40K
The Corleys were star players and state champions for the Eldorado Eagles in their hometown of Albuquerque, before going to college. At OU last season the sisters played to a 17-2 dual match record and a 6-0 record against ranked opponents. As far as rankings go, the Corleys got as high as number 11 in the country last season.