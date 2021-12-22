New Mexico, Colorado State game postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos will have to wait a little bit longer to begin conference play. According to a tweet by the Mountain West, the December 28 matchup between New Mexico and Colorado State is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the Colorado State men’s basketball program, the MW opener between the Rams and New Mexico scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico has been postponed.



If the game cannot be rescheduled it will be declared a no contest.

The Colorado State program is being hit hard by the virus right now, missing its last two games to COVID-19 reasons. As the team struggles to get back to full health, the conference is postponing the game, for now. In the updated Mountain West COVID-19 game cancellation policy, a team is required to have a minimum of seven student-athletes, as well as one countable coach. In the event the Lobos game against CSU cannot be rescheduled, it will count as a win for New Mexico in conference standings.

Assuming the rest of the Lobos schedule goes on as planned, their next matchup will be at Nevada on January 1. The next UNM game to be played at The Pit is set for January 8 against Utah State.