New Mexico Bowl may not be played in-state depending on health orders

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – ESPN announced Friday, the New Mexico Bowl is a go for Christmas Eve. One problem, they may not be able to play it in New Mexico. Who knows what the public health order will look like in a couple of months but right now sporting events are banned and mass gatherings are capped at five, which means you can’t even get 22 players on the field together.

Bowl officials say they are hopeful they’ll be able to stage a game in New Mexico. The New Mexico Bowl website has the countdown to kickoff but no location just yet. In a statement, bowl officials say: “Due to the ongoing health pandemic, the situation regarding our bowl game is fluid, and conversations are ongoing.”

Of course, New Mexico United had to play all its games on the road. The Lobo football team may have to do the same. If the game is held in another state, New Mexico will lose tourism and the national exposure from all the shots of New Mexico during the game.

Bowl organizers say if they are granted approval to play in New Mexico they’d conduct regular testing of the teams and no spectators would be allowed. Last year the bowl game saw its lowest attendance ever, with a crowd under 19,000.

