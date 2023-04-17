ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Bladerunners are a disabled sled hockey team based in Albuquerque. This hockey team, comprised of teenagers and adults, spent three days in St. Louis, MO, competing at this year’s Toyota USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival.

The Bladerunners played teams from all over the country and after beating Carolina Sled 8-0 on Sunday, this team earned the Nation Title. The Bladerunners placed 3rd at this tournament last year, but they were dominant in 2023, as they outscored their opponents 45-0 in 4 games.

The Bladerunners are always looking for new players and told KRQE that they accept any player and all ages. The team practices at the Outpost Ice Arenas on Monday and Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.