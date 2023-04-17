ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Blade Runners is a local hockey team for players with disabilities. They are celebrating a big win.

“It just feels speechless and amazed that we could say, ‘Wow we did that. We’re champions,’” said Blade Runners Player Tyler Shannon.

Tyler and his brother, Eric, are ecstatic to be a part of a winning team. The brothers are teammates on the New Mexico Blade Runners, a sled hockey team from Albuquerque. The sport features adaptive ice sleds for players with disabilities.

“I love it. It’s fun. You get to travel and meet new teams and new team members,” said Eric Shannon.

From April 13 to April 16, the team was in St. Louis competing at the USA Disabled Hockey Festival. They placed third in the competition last year, but this year, they won the national title for their division. Not only did they sweep all of their tournament games against teams from across the country, but none of their opponents scored even once.

“They came together, not only in their offense, but defense, and really came together as a team defensively by not allowing a single goal scored on them,” said Eric and Tyler’s dad, Michael Shannon.

Meanwhile, the Blade Runners racked up a total of 45 points against their four tournament opponents.

“It was kind of a surprise for all of us to have such a powerful performance. We’re promoted into the next division now. We’re going to have a lot stiffer competition next year, but we’re excited and ready for it,” said Blade Runners Player Deavon Tabish-Moran.

Tabish-Moran joined in 2019 after an accident left him paralyzed. He mentioned sled hockey helps him and his teammates overcome challenges while finding community. The Blade Runners welcome everyone to join and invite the community to cheer them on at future games.

“If you want to try something new, come and give it a try. All mobility levels, all intellectual levels, any athlete, we’ll turn you into a sled hockey player,” said Tabish-Moran.

The team practices Monday and Thursday evenings at the outpost ice arena.