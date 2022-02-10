ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM baseball season begins next week and the Lobos are going to be looking a bit different in 2022. Longtime head coach Ray Birmingham is enjoying retirement while many new faces have joined the program.

Last year, the Lobos hovered around the middle of the Mountain West in batting average and hits, however finished second to last in homeruns and slugging percentage. Now, after the addition of some power-hitting transfers and a successful fall season, the team expects the results to be different in coach Brown’s first season.

“Braydon Runion, I mean, I’ve seen him hit balls off the Pit,” said outfielder Adam Schneider. “Justin Olson had a game in the fall, 3-3 with three home runs. I mean, we’ve got four or five guys that do that. There’s guys that hit five, six, seven home runs in the fall. Now, that’s going to help us because it plays here. The wind blows out, high altitude, so I think we’re going to have a lot of guys hitting a lot of home runs this year.”

With so many new pieces in place this year, coach Brown is still trying to piece the perfect lineup together, but he knows that it will take some time. “Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth,” said Brown. “How we respond it really going to determine it. Right now I’m looking at 11,12 bats that I feel really confident could play on a daily basis, and we’ll mix and match and give guys opportunities early. How much experience these guys have whether it’s here or another school, I really like where we’re at.”

The Lobos open the 2022 season at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. UNM will play a doubleheader on February 18 against Oregon State and Gonzaga.