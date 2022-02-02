ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – National signing day took place on Wednesday. Many high school seniors around the state signed their letters of intent to continue their education and athletic careers collegiately.

Landon Williams, a football player from Albuquerque high school, will be staying in his hometown to join the Lobos. He will be playing defensive end for coach Rocky Long, and is excited to suit up for the cheery and silver. Williams is the first athlete from Albuquerque high to go straight to a division I program in over 30 years.

The Bulldogs also had one more signee on Wednesday. Teagan VanderMey will be going to Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida to play beach volleyball.

The Western New Mexico football program added a pair of Cibola Cougar offensive linemen. Justin Gonzales and Ryan Garcia will both be heading to Silver city to join the Mustangs. Many other players from the state will be joining them, including Carlsbad WR Jonathan Fuentes, Las Cruces OL Royce Paulk, Los Lunas OL Braden Castillo, and Rio Rancho DB Lucas Lucero.

Eastern New Mexico University also signed quite the list of local products to the football program. The list includes West Mesa QB Daniel Ayala, Miyamura OL Isaac Gonzales, Centennial DT Julian Holland, Belen DT Brody Jaquez, Santa Fe DB Martell Mora, and Raton LBs Dylan and Matthew Quartieri.

The New Mexico State Aggies will have two players from Albuquerque. Deven Dyer of La Cueva and Logan Fuller of Hope Christian will be joining the program as preferred walk-ons.

Other football players that signed to play collegiately include, Valencia’s Jonathon Croker at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Kirkland Central’s Raymetrius Benally at Concordia of Nebraska, Las Cruces’ Dallas Boyd at Papago Junior College, Los Lunas’ Mike Beltran at Arizona Christian, Mayfield’s Joey Banegas at Adams State, and St. Michael’s Daymon Lujan at Washington & Lee.

A few athletes will be playing soccer at the next level. Lovington will have two players represented as Christian Mendoza will be going to the University of Incarnate World while Mason Enriquez will go to the University of the Southwest. Hope Christian’s Hadley Collins will suit up for Western Colorado.

Valley softball player Aleecia Lueras has signed with Fort Lewis College in Colorado.