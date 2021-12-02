New Mexico All-State teams announced for soccer, volleyball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico High School Coaches Association has revealed the All-State teams for soccer and volleyball. The lists consist of both first and second-team players.

For boys soccer, 39 players were selected as All-State in class 5-A with 21 making the first team. La Cueva and Rio Rancho tied for the most selections with six, while state champion Santa Fe had four. In class 4-A, 42 players were named, also with 21 first-team selections. Blue trophy-winning Albuquerque Academy led the class with eight players receiving the honor of All-State, six of which made the first team. Class 3-A champ, Sandia Prep, took home an impressive seven out of 19 first-team selections for the class.

The girls had a similar number of players get the nod with 42 and 44 in classes 5-A and 4-A respectively. 6-A state champion Cibola was represented very well with a state high of 9 players receiving All-State honors. Class 4-A saw a four-way tie for a number of selections with Albuquerque Academy, St. Pius X, Los Alamos, and Hope Christian, generating 6 players each. Sandia Prep had 7 selections, the most in 3-A.

Moving on to volleyball, there were 13 first-team All-State players in every class except 2-A, which had 12. La Cueva led the charge with more selections than any school in the state regardless of class. The state champion Bears had seven players named All-State, with 4 first teamers. Hope Christian and Robertson led their classes with five and five players respectively. Every Robertson player to receiving the honor of All-State made the first team.

