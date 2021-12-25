New Mexican ropers win on a National Stage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pedro Maestas and David McCallister are professional ropers that live in New Mexico, and on December 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, the two used their skills to win the 14.5 Division World Series of Team Roping Title. This is a big honor that comes with a big prize as the ropers received $150,000.

“As far as, I mean, that’s more money cash-wise, prize-wise, [than] I have even ever come close to winning, honestly,” said Pedro Maestas. The duo won the national title with a time of 6.5 when roping their final short-round steer. “Shoot, we went out there and we had to beat 7.2 I believe to go to the lead of the roping. You know, after I roped that steer and we were 6.5, I knew we won no less than second and as soon as we rode out the back, there was some hooping and hollering. I had a lot of family there and they were hooping and hollering and I turned around and the guy that puts it on, he said, ‘hey take your victory lap. You guys just won it,'” said Maestas.

The team hopes to qualify again for this event in 2022, but winning this title is huge and not only for them but the state of New Mexico. “Man, it’s just awesome. This is my home state you know, I was born and raised here in New Mexico and just to bring something of a national level back home to here really means a lot. I mean there hasn’t been very many New Mexico people to take the title over there. I mean, there has been a lot of people that have done good, but to actually win the event there is not very many,” said Maestas.