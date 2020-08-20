New Mexico United beat Real Monarchs SLC on Wednesday; 2-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United won their second consecutive game after taking out Real Monarch SLC on Wednesday night 2-0. It was a solid performance all around for New Mexico United as they held SLC scoreless and had two great goals.

Kalen Ryden started the scoring in the first half, as the former Monarch put in a great header off a cross from David Estrada in the 38th minute. Armondo Moreno would score the second goal in the second half; off of a chip shot over the keeper.

New Mexico United now has five wins two losses and one draw on the season. They will remain in Salt Lake City now, as they gear up to play Real Monarchs once again on Saturday at 8 p.m.