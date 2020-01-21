New Lobo football coaching staff is hard at work on the recruiting trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football has been hard at work, as they have been hitting the recruiting trail. Twitter has been abuzz with players from across the country thanking UNM for scholarship offers and for making trips to see players in action.

New Offensive Coordinator Derek Warehime told KRQE Sports that this new coaching staff has a lot of ties to players and programs that will help them build their roster for the 2020 season.

“Whenever it was announced that I got this job, I mean within a couple of hours I had received probably 50 or 60 names of guys from Texas and Oklahoma in particular, that coaches were wanting to send our way. Multiply that by how many coaches we have on the staff, because we all have great relationships with high school coaches and junior college coaches and things. So, we are sifting through those names and getting ourselves organized and then really targeting the guys we want to go after,” said Derek Warehime.