ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo Women’s Basketball team began official team practices for the upcoming season this week. There are plenty of new faces on the team this year, and while there are also plenty of returners, only three players on the roster have seen significant minutes in a Lobos uniform. With so many changes, Head Coach Mike Bradbury was forced to reimagine the offense to better suit this year’s squad.

“Yeah, it’s been tough because a lot of it is new to me,” said Bradbury. “I’ve never run this offense and the new additions to the staff bring offensive minds in. We had to adapt to our personnel. We’re bigger, we’re more athletic. We’re faster, so we have to play to that strength.”

UNM has finalized its schedule for the season and plans to release it in the coming weeks.