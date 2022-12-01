LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Aggies have bowling on their mind. NMSU’s football program announced that the team is bowl eligible on Wednesday after receiving approval from the NCAA.

The Aggies (5-6) were not able to play their full 12 game season becauase the Aggies’ game against San Jose State was cancelled due to a death within the Spartans program. NMSU claimed that since the shortened season was due to no fault of their own, they should have bowl priority over teams that ended their seaosn 5-7.

NMSU did add a final game against Valparaiso on Saturday, however due to the game being against an FCS program, a win would not qualify New Mexico State for a bowl game.

New Mexico State now awaits bowl selection on Sunday. As for where the team might be playing, Albuquerque native and current Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia hopes to play in front of a home crowd at the New Mexico Bowl.

“We really just wanted to go to a bowl game just for the seniors just because of all the hard work they put in,” said quarterback Diego Pavia. “So we’re really looking forward to December 3, and then on that Sunday I think it’s bowl picks. I would want to play in front of my home city for sure. I feel I’ll have another chance of giving people what they want.”

This marks the second bowl appearance for NMSU in the last five years and only the second since 1960. NMSU is one of only two teams in college football (Liberty) to have never lost a bowl game, as the Aggies have a 3-0-1 all-time record.