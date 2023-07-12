NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Analyss Benally has been playing basketball overseas for the past few seasons representing New Mexico and Native American athletes. She recently signed with KB Bashkimi Prizren in the Kosovo Superliga and is excited to continue her career.

Benally, originally from Shiprock, New Mexico, moved to Kansas in 7th grade. She was always told she had a future in basketball and played collegiately at San Jose State. Following her time with the Spartans, the talented guard took her skills overseas.

Her talent was on display in the Albanian Superliga, where she averaged 16 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. She also racked up five championships in six appearances and is proud to be an example for young New Mexican and Native ball players.

“Hopefully, I can be a face to some kids growing up out here and just bring any skills that I was able to learn from college to overseas to here, and just know that I can do what I’m supposed to and lift up and support my community,” said Benally.

Benally has continued to show support for her heritage by partnering with an Indigenous nonprofit, Rise Above. The organization provides free athletic camps to indigenous children and the partnership has not only brought her closer to her Navajo communities but also other tribes in the Pacific Northwest.

In addition to her work on the hardwood, Benally will also be represented on the big screen. She was cast in the Netflix film Rez Ball which tells the story of a high school basketball team from the Najavo Nation.

“It’s a really cool opportunity, just a full circle moment of it being based in Shiprock, New Mexico, where I was born and raised, and it being about Navajo people, which are my people,” she said. “It’s just really cool and out of my comfort zone.”

Benally will begin her next season in Kosovo in September.