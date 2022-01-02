Nationally-ranked UNM hockey team is back home and looks to keep winning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Hockey is currently 19-1 on the year and rank #4 in the country at the DIII level. The team has played 14 of their 20 games this season on the road so far, but this nationally-ranked squad is back home and is ready to perform in front of the fans.

“I love playing at home. Like, I absolutely love our fans and we play a little bit better in front of our group. I am just happy to showcase what we are doing at home because we have been such great road warriors, so I cant wait for a treat to show what we can do at home in front of a high-ranked team,” said UNM Hockey Head Coach Grant Harvey.

UNM will play 6 of their final 8 games at home, and up first is 9th ranked Air Force on Friday. “They are looking for payback we beat them at the cadet center, I think our 3rd and 4th game of the year. They are a fantastic team, they have so many goal scorers, they have the most prolific goal scorer in the league. He is number one and our Jared Ronquillo is number two. It’s a match-up with high-powered offenses,” said Harvey.

UNM will play Air Force on Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Ice Post Ice Arenas and both games will start at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

