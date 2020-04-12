Nate Davis waits for Duke City Gladiators debut

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quarterback Nate Davis should be two home games deep into his Duke City Gladiators debut in the Indoor Football League, but the coronavirus pandemic has all sports delayed at the moment. “I’ve been very anxious, you know what I’m saying, I feel like I have a lot to prove,” said Davis. “In Davis, the two time Champion Indoor Football champion Gladiators, have a quarterback with NFL experience.

The San Francisco 49ers took Davis in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He stayed with the team for three seasons. “Mike Singletary, me and him butted heads,” said Davis. “He said he had a different plan for me. So I thought that I’d ask for a trade. So when I asked for a trade I went to Seattle. When I was in Seattle, the lockout happened. So, everybody got cut and I got put in a bad situation.”

Davis spent half a season with the Seahawks and half with the Indianapolis Colts where he learned from one of the best at the position. “My favorite team was probably with the Colts playing with Peyton Manning,” said Davis. “I learned the most there. He’s so much of a general. I learned a lot. When Peyton Manning was hurt they brought in Tim Hillard. He was a 17-year vet. They brought him in, let me go. It’s a business. I understood. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Davis lasted four NFL seasons before finding himself pursuing the game in other leagues. His first experience with the Gladiators was in the Champions Indoor Football league while playing with the Amarillo Venom a second time. That second tour with the Venom started in 2015 and lasted until the last offseason when Davis made a move to the Gladiators. He hopes to help the Gladiators keep their championship ways should the season start. “We have a great team,” said Davis. “I feel like we have a good connection. Once we start playing, it’s going to be very fun.”