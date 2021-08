ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will play at the Tacoma Defiance on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. NM United is coming off of a draw last week at home against El Paso, and this team is hungry to get back into the win column and it helps that they have Amando Moreno back in the locker room.

"Amando returning after five matches, we missed him in those five matches for sure, but he's picked right back up and I think the experience that he had with El Salvador is going to benefit our team to have him. So, I know he's going to come back and be ready to go to represent the right way to be impactful for our side," said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.