ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Basketball hosted a Cherry & Silver Scrimmage at the Pit on Saturday morning. Head Coach Mike Bradbury believes that this scrimmage is a good way to get his new players some in-game experience.

UNM boasts six new players on their roster this year, but the returners are acting like glue for this upcoming season. Volcano Vista graduate Natalia Chaves is one of those returning players, and she is excited to get the season going.

Last year, Chavez redshirted as a true freshman, but she said that redshirt season was very beneficial to her growth as a collegiate athlete.

Chavez was known for her ability to shoot the ball in high school. She said that will always be the best part of her game, but she is also working on other aspects that will help her be more successful this upcoming season.

“What has developed is my driving game, I mean, last year I would hesitate to go to the basket, and now, I am more confident going to the basket. So, I think I have developed very well in that area,” said Chavez.

UNM Women’s Basketball will host their first exhibition game on Sunday, October 22, they will host ENMU inside the Pit at 2 p.m.