Naomi Ramirez Wins 2019 New Mexico-West Texas Women’s Amateur

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It was a rocky final round, but Naomi Ramirez would go on to win this year’s New Mexico-West Texas Women’s Amateur.

A native of Mexico, Ramirez will head into her sophomore season at UTEP next year. She came in a 6-stroke lead on Sunday but would fall back in the ranks after Samantha Surette came roaring back in the final round.

Ramirez would hold off Surette though, and win this amateur title on Sunday by shooting 10 over for the tournament. Click here to see the full leaderboard.