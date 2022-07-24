ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thirteen-year-old Nadia Cedillo is currently playing for the Santa Fe Little League All-Star team (Junior League). This northern New Mexican slugger participated in Saturday’s Little League T-Mobile Home run Derby and she won the Southwest Regional in Seattle, Washington.

Cedillo hit a whopping 36 home runs in her four rounds during this tournament for the win. “At first I was a little bit nervous, but once I went through the first round I was just excited and happy. I was happy that I got to win money, so that it could help the softball community and just build that up,” said Nadia Cedillo.

Cedillo not only won the Southwest Home run Derby trophy, but she also took home $5,000 for helping Santa Fe Little League. It was a huge moment but kind of a tough decision because Cedillo didn’t want to leave her team, which was competing in the Albuquerque Southwest Regional at Roadrunner Little League. “Well, I definitely didn’t want to leave my team and let them down, but I knew that they would have my back”, said Nadia Cedillo.

Cedillo even jumped on the earliest flight she could to get back in time to play with her team on Sunday at noon in Albuquerque. “At first our flight would have got here at 12:45 p.m, but we got it changed to a different flight before. I was just really happy that I got to come here and play this game”, said Cedillo.

Nadia Cedillo will move on to compete in the National Home run Derby, which will be in Williamsport, PA, during the Little League World Series for majors league baseball. A date isn’t set yet, but the World Series will run in Williamsport from August 17-28.