MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson releases statement in regards to Fall Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mountain West Conference Commissioner, Craig Thompson released a statement on Friday night in response to a 2020 Fall sports campaign.

“As has been the case since the onset of the pandemic, we are fully engaged with our membership and advisors on a nearly daily basis exploring the myriad of potential scenarios around returning to competition,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “We were aware of this possibility and will continue to evaluate the appropriate decisions and the proper timing going forward. The safety, health, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff members, and campuses remain our top priority.”

