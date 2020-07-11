MWC Commissioner Craig Thompson releases statement in regards to Fall Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - High School Athletics were hit hard on Thursday after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that all contact sports would not be played in the fall. "I felt that was coming. I think our governor has done a great job of trying to keep our state in great shape. It was just inevitable that she was going to have to cancel the season," said Valley High School Football Coach Craig Thompson.

The NMAA wants people to know that the season is not canceled and that they have a plan coming out next week that will propose to have football and soccer coming back in the Spring at sometime. "We will pick up the pieces and again the goal is to have all sports in the 2021 school year," said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.