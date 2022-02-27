ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West indoor track and field championships wrapped up at the Albuquerque Convention center on Saturday. It was a solid performance for the women’s team.

On Friday, three Lobos swept the podium in the 5,000M and Amelia Maza-Dowie set a new conference record in the event by over 15 seconds with a time of 16:07.14. All three runners qualified for the NCAA Championship.

On Saturday, more Lobo women stood atop the podium, including Elise Thorner, thanks to her winning mile time of 4:46.20.

As a team, the women finished third, while the men finished sixth. NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place March 10-12 in Birmingham, Alabama.