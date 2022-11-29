ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A total of eight UNM football players earned postseason honors for their efforts on the gridiron this year. Punter Aaron Rodriguez, kick returner Christian Washington, and safety A.J. Haulcy all earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors, while Jerrick Reed II, Donte Martin, Cody Moon, J.C. Davis, and Reco Hannah all were named honorable mention.
In addition, A.J. Haulcy picked up another award on Tuesday, as he became the first Lobo to be named to the Pro Football Focus True Freshman All-America team. Haulcy finished the season with 87 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.
The eight Mountain West honors for UNM are tied for the most the program has had since 2012. Three honorees on the second team are the most for UNM since 2016.