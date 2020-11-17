Mountain West releases new men’s basketball conference schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales calls it his worst week. He has to get his Lobos ready for the triple-option attack of Air Force in a short week. The Lobos are playing on a rare Friday. "The majority of our guys didn't play against them last year," said Gonzales. "We got four or five that actually had reps in the game last year which wasn't very close. They have no idea how fast this stuff is and you can't get a good look from the scout team. It's not their fault. I mean it's a completely different style of offense, a completely different mentality." The Lobos at 0-3 faces a 1-2 Falcons team.

Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II will go into the game as one of the leaders in all of NCAA football when it comes to interceptions. Reed II is tied on top of the NCAA stats for interceptions per game. He is averaging one pick per game after playing three. Reed II has a total of three interceptions. "It's a great accomplishment, a great goal, but as a team, we are not winning," said Reed II. "I'm just trying to figure out a way to transition that success to, like the team, winning games. So, that's my biggest goal now. Since I got that accolade I'm trying to get wins for my team."