Mountain West releases new men’s basketball conference schedule

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The conference schedule will take on a drastically different look for the University of New Mexico basketball team this year. The Mountain West has moved to 20 games over an 11-week span. Teams will play the same opponent in the same arena back to back with a rest day in between. The Lobos’ conference slate is scheduled to begin Dec. 4 at Boise State. Their first home game is set for Dec. 31 against Nevada.

Local Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss