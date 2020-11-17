Mountain West releases new men’s basketball conference schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The conference schedule will take on a drastically different look for the University of New Mexico basketball team this year. The Mountain West has moved to 20 games over an 11-week span. Teams will play the same opponent in the same arena back to back with a rest day in between. The Lobos’ conference slate is scheduled to begin Dec. 4 at Boise State. Their first home game is set for Dec. 31 against Nevada.
