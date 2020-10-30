Mountain West releases 2021 spring season formats

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference announced the regular season formats for baseball, volleyball, and women’s soccer on Thursday. Scheduling formats are subject to change this year due to the pandemic and in accordance with state, county, and local health guidelines. Regular season formats for softball and men’s and women’s tennis will remain unchanged.
