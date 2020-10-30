Mountain West releases 2021 spring season formats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - UNM Football opens its season on Saturday against San Jose State. The Spartans are coming off of a week one upset over Air Force, where they held the Falcons to just six points.

UNM will have their work cut out for them against the Spartans' defense, but the Lobos also hope to showcase their revamped defense as well. "You know, [the] game plan is obviously to attack them and let them react to us. You know, we have a good secondary, we have a good core, you know we just have to get after them. They have a QB that can run around good, but I think our defensive scheme, they are going to have to play off of us, instead of us playing off of them," said UNM Linebacker Brandon Shook.