Mountain West releases 2021 spring season formats

File photo of the University of New Mexico Lobo Soccer Field | Courtesy of Sky News 13

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference announced the regular season formats for baseball, volleyball, and women’s soccer on Thursday. Scheduling formats are subject to change this year due to the pandemic and in accordance with state, county, and local health guidelines. Regular season formats for softball and men’s and women’s tennis will remain unchanged.

