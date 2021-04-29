Mountain West postseason awards are good to Lobo men’s tennis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a year where they captured a league championship, the good times just keep rolling for the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s tennis team. Head Coach Ben Dunbar was named Mountain West Coach of the Year Thursday after leading his team to their first Mountain West title since 2015 and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s a nice kind of cherry on the top to win coach of the year, but the main one we were kind of interested in getting was the conference championship and what comes along with that,” said Dunbar. “So, I’m super proud of the guys.”

Four Lobos picked up All-Conference team honors with Raul Dobai leading the way as Mountain West Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Dobai is the first Lobo to snag a pair of individual honors in the same season and second all-time in the league. The sophomore finished Conference play with a perfect 6-0 record at the No. 1 position and enters the postseason with a seven-match win streak.

“The big one is obviously the Mountain West trophy,” said Dobai. “I think all of the other awards are just like big re-enforcers on what me and the coaches on the team have, like, what we’ve been doing the last few months has paid off.”

The NCAA Tournament Tennis Selection Show is Monday.