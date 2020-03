ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Mountain West Indoor Track and Field Championships wrapped up on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

UNM had some solid performances throughout the day, including Jay Griffin IV who defended his 200m title. Overall the Lobo Men would finish in third place in the team standings, while the Lobo Women would finish in fourth place.

The 2020 NCAA Championships are now up next, as the Albuquerque Convention Center will play host this year on March 13-14.