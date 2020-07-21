Mountain West Conference postpones football Media Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Big-10 and Pac-12 have announced that their football teams will play a conference-only schedule in 2020, which has people wondering what will other conferences do. The Mountain West Conference has yet to announce their plans for fall sports, but on Monday they did announce that they are canceling their annual Mountain West Media Days, which gives the media a chance to catch up with every coach and a few players from every team in the conference.

This year’s media summit was going to be virtual and was supposed to run next week but now it is to be determined on when the Media Days will take place. The MW will release its 2020 football predicted order of finish, all-conference teams and individual awards this week though: