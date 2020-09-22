Mountain West, Atlantic 10 Challenge postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The Mountain West and Atlantic-10 Challenge, originally scheduled for December 2020, has been postponed for a year. Both conferences mutually agreed to postpone the challenge which pit basketball teams from each conference against one another. The late start date of November 25 for the college basketball season, due to COVID-19, made it difficult to reschedule non conference opponents for this season. The challenge will be back for the 2021 season with ten teams from each conference playing one another. Five games will be played at Mountain West arenas. Another five games will be played at Atlantic-10 arenas. The two conferences have a two year deal to play one another with an option to extend.
by: Van Tate