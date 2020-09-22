Mountain West, Atlantic 10 Challenge postponed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Glover Quin always had others tell him that he had the skills to be a broadcaster. Quin never took it seriously. Two years removed from a ten year NFL career that landed him on a pro bowl roster; Quin is dabbling in the world of broadcasting as a hobby.

"The DB Room" is a podcast Quin created to talk to players. "In the DB Room we learn football," said Quin. "We talk about life. We talk all types of different things."